Video: Labor and Workers' Control
The Corporate Media's Forgotten March: Chavismo Mobilizes on IWD 2017
On International Workers' Day, hundreds of thousands of workers flooded into the Avenida Bolivar of Venezuela's capital to celebrate the advances of workers' rights under the Bolivarian Revolution, as well as in support of Venezuela's first worker-president, Nicolas Maduro, against mounting attacks from the domestic opposition.
The mobilization ended with Maduro's announcement of a National Constituent Assembly, which calls for the participation of all sectors of revolutionary and opposition forces to enter a national dialogue to reform the constitution. The Chavista march was largely ignored by the international media.
