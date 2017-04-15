Video: Media Watch | Opposition | Social Movements
VA EXCLUSIVE REPORT - Ali Primera Residents Speak Out on Murder of 14 Year Old Boy in Opposition Violence
The government built Gran Misión Venezuela housing project, Alí Primera, located to the north of Barquisimeto in the state of Lara, was in mourning this past Wednesday, April 12th, after the announcement of the death of 14 year old boy, Brayan Principal Gimenez, who was shot the previous night by bullets coming from a violent protest led by opposition members in the adjacent private communities, Yucatán and Hacienda Yucatán.
Opposition authorities and private media quickly blamed so-called "armed collectives" for his death, while the community of Alí Primera demands a fair investigation, to bring to justice the true assassins, who they insist were participants in the violent protests in front of the community Yucatán.
