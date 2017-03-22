Video: Participation | Social Movements | Social Programs
CLAP: Venezuela's Latest Food Distribution and Production Initiative
A look at how the government's Local Food Production and Provision Committees (CLAPs) are operating in Barquisimeto, Lara.
Latest
Mar 22nd
-
- 1 of 987
- ››
Mar 21st by Jeanette Charles – Venezuelanalysis.com
Mar 21st by Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela
Mar 17th by Luigino Bracci Roa
Mar 14th by Maria Eugenia Acero & Rachael Boothroyd-Rojas – Venezuelanalysis.com
Mar 7th by Jeanette Charles - Solidarity Correspondent - International Strategy Center
-
- 1 of 670
- ››
Sep 13th
Mar 12th
-
- 1 of 25
- ››
-
- 1 of 42
- ››
-
- 1 of 32
- ››