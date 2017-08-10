News: Politics
ANC Takes Actions for 'Truth, Justice and Peace'
Lara, Venezuela, August 10, 2017 (venezuelanalysis.com) – The National Constituent Assembly says it has taken steps towards tackling impunity and improving human rights, after holding a series of key meetings in recent days.
On Saturday, August 4, the assembly unanimously approved the removal of Attorney General Luisa Ortega, replacing her with human rights activist Tareck William Saab as a first move to achieve justice and fight impunity surrounding the acts of political violence that have sprung up since April of this year.
The second session held on Tuesday focused on creating further measures to address impunity and justice surrounding the violent act through the creation of the Law of the Commission of the Truth, Justice and Peace. The commission instated by this law has the responsibility to receive and investigate all complaints about human rights abuses occurred during the acts of violence in 2014 and 2017 in order to present the truth and put into motion the necessary measures to bring justice.
According to President Nicolas Maduro in his television program, Sundays with Maduro, "The commission can cite any citizen and must declare under oath … [that] nobody can be denied”.
He also reiterated that all victims of the Bolivarian National Guard should be the first to be received by this commission of the ANC in order to "establish the truth" and "capture those responsible".
According to Aristóbulo Istúriz, Vice President of the ANC, the law and its corresponding decree set out a clear set of rule which will "allow us to co-exist and interact harmoniously between the constituent power with each of the constituted powers, which are five powers" so as not to override other constitutional powers or institutions, but to act "always within a democratic spirit and cooperation".
Other actions made by the ANC in Tuesday's session included statements of solidarity with Maduro, which according to Delcy Rodriguez, president of the Constituent Assembly, was released in order to defend "his image, against the aggressions from the imperial centers that are intended to attack the national leader" referring to statements released against his leadership by the US administration and recently the United Nations. Rodriguez also added, that although the ANC has been installed "with a message of peace" it also brings "a message of defense for national independence".
Another statement was also released in solidarity with the Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) for their loyalty with the Bolivarian ideals and defense of the Constitution in response to the attack of armed civilians and ex-military against the 41st Armored Brigade in Carabobo State which occurred in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, August 6.
The next session of the ANC will be held this Thursday August 10, following Wednesday's meeting of assembly members with the National Council for a Productive Economy.
Published on Aug 10th 2017 at 10.43am
