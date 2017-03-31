News: Law and Justice
Venezuela’s Maduro Calls on National Security Council Amid Supreme Court Controversy
Puebla, Mexico, March 31, 2017 (venezuelanalysis.com) – Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro announced Friday night plans to convoke the National Security Council, amid growing controversy over a Supreme Court verdict earlier this week.
The National Security Council brings together leaders from all branches of Venezuela’s government.
“I call the National Security Council to meet tonight, to deliberate and reach a resolution that will strengthen the Venezuelan constitution and bring peace and calm to Venezuela,” Maduro said, according to private newspaper El Nacional.
Maduro said the meeting aimed to “resolve any differences” of opinions between different branches of the government. The comments appeared to be a reference to a mounting controversy over the Supreme Court’s (TSJ) recent decision to assume legislative power. Announced earlier this week, the move has enraged the opposition, and even sparked disagreements within Maduro’s administration. Earlier Friday, Attorney General Luisa Ortega Diaz expressed opposition to the court’s ruling, arguing it violated the constitution.
“It is my obligation to express to the country my serious concern,” she said.
Published on Mar 31st 2017 at 7.06pm
Latest
-
- 1 of 989
- ››
-
- 1 of 671
- ››
-
- 1 of 25
- ››
-
- 1 of 42
- ››
-
- 1 of 32
- ››