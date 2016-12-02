News: Law and Justice | Opposition
Venezuela’s Supreme Court Sentences Ex-Policeman for Homicide
Caracas, December 2, 2016 (venezuelanalysis.com) - Venezuela’s Supreme Court Justice has handed down a sentence of 29 years and six months to former police agent José Ramón Perdomo Camacho (43) for the murder of opposition student Bassil Alejandro Da Costa in February 2014.
Da Costa was shot dead by Camacho as the latter policed an anti-government student march in La Candelaria, Caracas, called during the violent opposition protests known as the guarimbas.
According to the sentence handed down by Venezuela’s highest court on Thursday, Camacho was found guilty of first degree murder committed with abuse of power and the undue use of a firearm.
The former agent for the government’s National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) will serve his almost thirty year sentence at the Yare III penitentiary.
Another ex-policeman, Andry Yoswua Jaspe Lopez, was also condemned to six years in prison for the undue use of a firearm.
Published on Dec 2nd 2016 at 7.33pm
Latest
-
- 1 of 968
- ››
-
- 1 of 664
- ››
-
- 1 of 25
- ››
-
- 1 of 41
- ››
-
- 1 of 30
- ››