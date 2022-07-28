Constellation Chávez: Five Guiding Ideas

Hugo Chávez was born in the small town of Sabaneta on July 28, 1954. Often remembered as a man of action and long speeches, Chávez was in fact a great strategist, a tremendous pedagogue and a creative thinker.

In this infographic, we highlight five of his guiding ideas: participative and protagonistic democracy, Bolivarianism and the “Patria Grande,” anti-imperialism, socialism, and the communal future.

info-chavez-v04.jpg What were the key tenets of Chávez's political vision and legacy? We break it down in this infographic which also includes a timeline with the Venezuelan revolutionary leader's most important moments. (Venezuelanalysis)