Constellation Chávez: Five Guiding Ideas

Hugo Chávez was born in the small town of Sabaneta on July 28, 1954. Often remembered as a man of action and long speeches, Chávez was in fact a great strategist, a tremendous pedagogue and a creative thinker.
In this infographic, we highlight five of his guiding ideas: participative and protagonistic democracy, Bolivarianism and the “Patria Grande,” anti-imperialism, socialism, and the communal future.
