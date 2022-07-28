In Images

Constellation Chávez: Five Guiding Ideas

An infographic highlighting some of Chávez’s key ideas to commemorate his life and the first chapter of the Bolivarian Revolution.

By Venezuelanalysis.com

Hugo Chávez was born in the small town of Sabaneta on July 28, 1954. Often remembered as a man of action and long speeches, Chávez was in fact a great strategist, a tremendous pedagogue and a creative thinker.

In this infographic, we highlight five of his guiding ideas: participative and protagonistic democracy, Bolivarianism and the “Patria Grande,” anti-imperialism, socialism, and the communal future.

info-chavez-v04.jpg

What were the key tenets of Chávez's political vision and legacy? We break it down in this infographic which also includes a timeline with the Venezuelan revolutionary leader's most important moments. (Venezuelanalysis)
What were the key tenets of Chávez's political vision and legacy? We break it down in this infographic which also includes a timeline with the Venezuelan revolutionary leader's most important moments. (Venezuelanalysis)

 

Subscribe to our newsletter to get news and analysis in your inbox

 

Venezuelanalysis is 100% sustained by readers. Consider supporting our independent, on-the-ground work
Topics
Bolivarian Project
Tags
Hugo ChavezCommunesBolivarianismAnti-ImperialismDemocracySocialismInfographic
Short URL
Creative Commons LicenceThis work is licensed under a Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives Creative Commons license