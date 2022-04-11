In Images

2002 Coup: The Revolution Is Here to Stay

A chronology of the historic events that saw the Venezuelan people defeat a US-backed coup that briefly ousted Hugo Chávez 20 years ago.

By Venezuelanalysis.com

On April 11, 2002, it looked like Hugo Chávez would join a list of figures like Salvador Allende and Jacobo Árbenz, and that Venezuela would be yet another country to fall victim to a US-backed coup. Riding a media propaganda frenzy and a false flag massacre, Venezuelan elites ousted Chávez from the presidential palace.

But this time it was different. As word got out, the Venezuelan people braved brutal repression and converged on Miraflores Palace to demand Chávez' return. Together with loyal military forces, they managed to overturn the coup and restore constitutional just two days later. Chávez was back, and the Revolution was here to stay.

In the following infographic we recap the main episodes of the failed coup.

v2.jpg

With firm US support, Venezuelan civilian and military elites staged a coup against the Hugo Chávez government on April 11, 2002. However, the prompt reaction from the Venezuelan people, especially from popular sectors, and loyal factions of the military, saw the coup unravel and end up overturned in less than 48 hours. (Venezuelanalysis)
