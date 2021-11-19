Back to the Ballot: Venezuela's Regional and Local Elections

This Sunday, Venezuela holds its twenty-seventh election since 1998. The so-called "mega-elections" will see 21.2 million people choose from 70,244 candidates representing 111 political parties in order to elect 3,082 public officers: 23 state governors, 335 local mayors, 253 regional legislators and 2,471 local councillors.

In the following interactive infographic, designed by Utopix’s Kael Abello, we look at some of the details of the election. Click on the hotspots to find out more about some of the races to watch this Sunday. VA will also be covering the elections with live, on-the-ground reports all day through our website and social media accounts.