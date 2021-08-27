In Images

US Sanctions Against the Venezuelan Oil Industry: A Timeline

We detail US sanctions against Venezuela's oil sector in this infographic.

By Venezuelanalysis.com

In recent years, Washington has ramped up its regime-change efforts against Caracas through a wide-reaching, devastating economic blockade. In particular, the US Treasury Department has levied a raft of measures targeting Venezuela's oil sector in an attempt to starve the country of foreign income. The unilateral sanctions have crippled the country's most important industry.

In the following infographic, designed by Utopix's Kael Abello, we detail the US sanctions against the oil industry and the resulting fall in output.

sanctions-timeline-v04.jpg

A detailed timeline of the crushing measures levied by the US Treasury Department against Venezuela's most important industry. (Venezuelanalysis / Utopix)
sanctions-timeline-tw7.png

US sanctions have crippled Venezuela's oil production. Output stood nearly 2 million barrels per day (bpd) when the first sanctions were imposed in mid-2017 and fell to historic lows in the second half of 2020. A modest recovery currently has crude production above 500,000 bpd. (Venezuelanalysis / Utopix. Data from OPEC)
