Inside Venezuela’s Housing Mission "Dignified Housing for the People" - Tiuna City
By Jonas Holldack
In recent months, Venezuela’s Great Housing Mission has been an area of political debate. This state housing programme began as a nationwide project in 2011 and its goal is to build 3 million homes by 2019 at affordable costs for families most in need. The project itself, highlights the quest to build socialist communities and create access to housing for millions of families across the country. The human right to adequate housing comes together with struggles for land, the right to access and live in the city and directly challenges housing as a capitalist commodity, as well as decades of woefully insufficient government housing policies which have seen sprawling shantytowns emerge on the borders of the country's cities thoughout the latter part of the 20th Century.
The current opposition led National Assembly introduced the Housing Privatization Law, under the leadership of legislator Julio Borges, which would establish a legal framework to privatize housing across the country - effectively selling the homes off to their residents. The Bolivarian branches of the government and social movements have declared this the “privatization of Venezuela’s Housing Mission”. Recently, the Supreme Court declared the law unconstitutional, invoking the enshrined right to public housing in the constitution and a recent Hinterlaces poll showed that 61% of Venezuelans do not support the housing being sold off to the private market.
Similarly, several grassroots movements co-exist alongside the Housing Mission looking to carry out a similar purpose, such as the “Pioneers Movement”. This movement promotes collective ownership of homes and the community comes together to build their own houses. In the case of Venezuela's housing mission, the state has hired private national and foreign companies to reach their ambitious goal of 3 million homes by 2019.
Undoubtedly, one of the most emblematic projects is Tiuna City. VA visited this community which will house more than 20,000 families in apartments built by Russian, Chinese and Belarusian companies. To date, 10,000 homes have been built.
Tiuna City is located in Southern Caracas on a former military base. In 2010, during a television program, President Hugo Chávez decided the base would be used for the well-being of the Venezuelan people. The area was included in the housing plans that began months before, after strong storms left tens of thousands of Venezuelan families displaced. (Jonas Holldack/Venezuelanalysis).
VA visited one area that was built by a Chinese company, which is in Tiuna City is referred to as "The Chinese". (Jonas Holldack/Venezuelanalysis)">.
Wide sidewalks, bike paths, bus lines and their respective stops along with wide green spaces occupy about two-thirds of Tiuna City. (Jonas Holldack/Venezuelanalysis).
A statute of Hugo Chávez commemorates the moment the government turned in the Housing Mission's very first apartment. In the background, a bus stop is visible. "The Chinese area is the best part of Tiuna City. The most beautiful and the most well-arranged. The other areas are not as beautiful," says Ángel, who received his apartment two months ago. (Jonas Holldack/Venezuelanalysis)">.
There are two, three and four bedroom apartments with one or two bathrooms. "I belong to a collective and we turned in a request to all the ministries. Each month, one of us went to the ministries to deliver our proposal so they would issue us housing. Now, nearly all of us live here," Ángel explains. (Jonas Holldack/Venezuelanalysis)">.
For the sake of uniformity and safety, every building includes information regarding window bars installation. (Jonas Holldack/Venezuelanalysis).
"Many public officials live here as well as social movement organizers. Some people evacuated from their homes due to the heavy rains in 2010 also live in Tiuna City and the majority reside in the Russian-built area," explained Samir, another Tiuna City inhabitant. (Jonas Holldack/Venezuelanalysis)">.
Between the buildings there are multi-purpose spaces with patios and green spaces. (Jonas Holldack/Venezuelanalysis).
View from the 14th floor. The red roofs on the first floor are designed to be nurseries for children. Each building includes 112 apartment units. The cost of these apartments ranges in 190,000 and 250,000 Bolivars which are paid with the Great Housing Mission's preferential credit. Currently, an average apartment in Caracas costs more than 10 million Bolivares. (Jonas Holldack/Venezuelanalysis).
There are ample spaces for recreation and sports. "Everything is great until now but, no one has come to charge us for anything: light, water and we haven't started paying the credit either. I want to pay for what I received because it is the right thing to do. We don't want them to just give us things. We just want things to be accessible," explains Samir.(Jonas Holldack/Venezuelanalysis)">.
Thirty years ago, Ángel's father served in the military and was stationed in this very same plaza. "I never imagined that I would return to this place to live. This was impossible before," he says. (Jonas Holldack/Venezuelanalysis)">.
A barter-system market organized by the people who live in Tiuna City calls for the integration of the community. "Now we must create community. We already have the housing, what's missing is to build community," explains one woman who used to live in Maracay, Aragua State.">.
