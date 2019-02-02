Jeanette Charles speaks with VA's Venezuela‐based writers and reporters Cira Pasqual Marquina, Paul Dobson and Lucas Koerner about the US's strategy, from its warmongering discourse to the expanded sanctions. In the podcast, the on‐the‐ground staff also discusses life in the streets of Caracas and Merida, and the popular movement's response to the current crisis.
Ear To The Ground Podcast #10: Venezuela Under Siege
