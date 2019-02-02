Audio & Podcasts

Ear To The Ground Podcast #10: Venezuela Under Siege

VA's team examines the current state of affairs in and from Venezuela.

Jeanette Charles speaks with VA's Venezuela‐based writers and reporters Cira Pasqual Marquina, Paul Dobson and Lucas Koerner about the US's strategy, from its warmongering discourse to the expanded sanctions. In the podcast, the on‐the‐ground staff also discusses life in the streets of Caracas and Merida, and the popular movement's response to the current crisis. 

