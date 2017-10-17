Electoral Observer: Venezuela's Voting System is Water Tight

International electoral observer Javier Farje circulated this report while voting was still underway Sunday. In the video, he describes Venezuela's electoral system as "water-tight" and "impossible to rig".

Since the election results were announced, Farje has stated that "not a shred of evidence" has been produced to substantiate opposition allegations of fraud. He has also criticised the international mainstream press for failing to cover a report by the Latin American Council of Electoral Experts on the transparency of Sunday's vote.

Farje currently works at One World Media and SouthRiseTV, and is a former journalist for the BBC World Service.