Video

Electoral Observer: Venezuela's Voting System is Water Tight

International electoral observer Javier Farje circulated this report while voting was still underway Sunday. He describes Venezuela's electoral system as "water-tight" and "impossible to rig". 

By Javier Farje

International electoral observer Javier Farje circulated this report while voting was still underway Sunday. In the video, he describes Venezuela's electoral system as "water-tight" and "impossible to rig".

Since the election results were announced, Farje has stated that "not a shred of evidence" has been produced to substantiate opposition allegations of fraud. He has also criticised the international mainstream press for failing to cover a report by the Latin American Council of Electoral Experts on the transparency of Sunday's vote. 

Farje currently works at One World Media and SouthRiseTV, and is a former journalist for the BBC World Service. 