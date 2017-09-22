Empire Files: The Birth of Chavismo & Its Fight to Survive in Venezuela

More threats against the Maduro government from Trump at the United Nations follows nearly 20 years of the US Empire's insistence that the popular Bolivarian movement should have no voice.



Abby Martin sits down with Professor Chris Gilbert in Caracas, Venezuela, to learn about the rise of the Chavez movement, its role in society and the threats it faces from the US-backed opposition.



Gilbert is a historian and professor of political science at the Universidad Bolivariana de Venezuela. His articles on the struggle in Venezuela appear on CounterPunch.org and more.