Video: Participation | Politics
Massive Participation in Rehearsal for Constituent Assembly Elections
On Sunday, the 16th of July, the National Electoral Council of Venezuela held a rehearsal for the upcoming elections of the National Constituent Assembly to be held on July 30th. The electoral centers were flooded with people, the majority Chavista, due to a parallel call made by the opposition for an informal consultation, organized precisely to reject the upcoming elections.
In an overall joyful and energetic environment, the large crowds in the electoral centers reviewed material about the voting process, shouted slogans and met with their local candidates to discuss their proposals for the amendments for new constitution to be created through the Constituent Assembly.
