Bolivarian Project | Social Movements

Venezuela's Grassroots Debate Constituent Assembly

By Katrina Kozarek – Venezuelanalysis.com , May 29th 2017

Venezuela's social movements are holding popular assemblies across the country to debate proposals for a new constitution in response to President Nicolas Maduro's move to convene a National Constituent Assembly earlier this month. Among the proposals on the table are initiatives for not only consolidating existing gains under the current constitution, but also measures aimed at radicalizing the revolutionary process, including decriminalizing abortion, legalizing same-sex marriage, and expanding communal power.