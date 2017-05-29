Video: Bolivarian Project | Social Movements
Venezuela's Grassroots Debate Constituent Assembly
Venezuela's social movements are holding popular assemblies across the country to debate proposals for a new constitution in response to President Nicolas Maduro's move to convene a National Constituent Assembly earlier this month. Among the proposals on the table are initiatives for not only consolidating existing gains under the current constitution, but also measures aimed at radicalizing the revolutionary process, including decriminalizing abortion, legalizing same-sex marriage, and expanding communal power.
May 29th by Revolutionary Communist Group – Venezuelanalysis.com
May 27th by Ryan Mallett-Outtrim – Venezuelanalysis.com
Venezuela Expresses Condolences to the British People and Government for Manchester Terrorist Attack
May 24th by Venezuelan Foreign Relations Ministry
May 24th by Chris Gilbert – Counterpunch
May 22nd by Steve Ellner & Federico Fuentes – Green Left Weekly
Sep 13th
Mar 12th
