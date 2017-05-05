Video: Labor and Workers' Control
Opposition March on May Day, Ends in Violence
The Venezuelan opposition's march to demand the removal of the national government was the focus of international media coverage this May Day. Nonetheless, the demonstration was marked by poor turn-out from working class sectors and marred by acts of violence.
Meanwhile, Chavistas marched in the west in defence of the embattled Nicolas Maduro government and to celebrate advances for workers' rights under the Bolivarian Revolution.
Latest
-
- 1 of 1000
- ››
May 5th by Alliance for Global Justice
May 5th by Juan Manuel Prado - Aporrea
May 4th by Greg Grandin - The Nation
May 3rd by Jorge Martin – In Defense of Marxism
May 2nd by Ryan Mallett-Outtrim – Venezuelanalysis.com
-
- 1 of 674
- ››
Sep 13th
Mar 12th
-
- 1 of 25
- ››
-
- 1 of 43
- ››
-
- 1 of 34
- ››