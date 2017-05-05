Skip to Navigation

Video: Labor and Workers' Control

Opposition March on May Day, Ends in Violence

By Venezuelanalysis, May 5th 2017

 The Venezuelan opposition's march to demand the removal of the national government was the focus of international media coverage this May Day. Nonetheless, the demonstration was marked by poor turn-out from working class sectors and marred by acts of violence.

Meanwhile, Chavistas marched in the west in defence of the embattled Nicolas Maduro government and to celebrate advances for workers' rights under the Bolivarian Revolution.  

 