Video: Media Watch

Media Myth Buster: "Government Repressión" of "Peaceful Protesters" in Venezuela

By Venezuelanalysis, April 27th 2017

While mass media continually repeats comments about "government repression" of  supposedly "peaceful protesters" in Venezuela, there is a quite different reality to be seen from on the ground.  Watch this video to see just a few examples of the "peaceful protests" in Venezuela.