Video: Media Watch
Media Myth Buster: "Government Repressión" of "Peaceful Protesters" in Venezuela
While mass media continually repeats comments about "government repression" of supposedly "peaceful protesters" in Venezuela, there is a quite different reality to be seen from on the ground. Watch this video to see just a few examples of the "peaceful protests" in Venezuela.
