Video: Bolivarian Project | Opposition
Understanding Venezuela's Political Crisis
Alborada's Pablo Navarrete speaks to Dr. Francisco Dominguez from Middlesex University and the Venezuela Solidarity Campaign, and to Rachael Boothroyd Rojas from Venezuelanalysis on the unfolding violence in Venezuela.
