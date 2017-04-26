Video: Participation | Social Movements
Chavistas Flood Streets of Caracas in Defense of Socialism
On April 19th, Chavista supporters took to the streets of Caracas to defend the government against opposition-led violence and to reject foreign intervention and interference. From the ranks of the city's poor, the mainstream media has totally ignored their march. You can hear what they have to say here.
