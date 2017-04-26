Skip to Navigation

Video: Participation | Social Movements

Chavistas Flood Streets of Caracas in Defense of Socialism

Send to friend Printer-friendly version

By Rachael Boothroyd Rojas - Venezuelanalysis, April 26th 2017

 On April 19th, Chavista supporters took to the streets of Caracas to defend the government against opposition-led violence and to reject foreign intervention and interference. From the ranks of the city's poor, the mainstream media has totally ignored their march. You can hear what they have to say here.  