Video: Labor and Workers' Control

EPSDC Proletarios Uníos, 4 years of worker control

By Katrina Kozarek, April 2nd 2017

4 years ago, in March of 2013, workers from the illegally closed Brahma beer factory, took over the installations of the plant located in Barquisimeto, in the state of Lara, Venezuela. After two years of resistance within the factory, the worker's organized with the Comuna José Pío Tamayo to create a communally owned company "Proletarios Uníos" where they have spent the last 2 years, building up a new structure of production and distribution together with popular power, that has put them in the vanguard in the struggle against the economic war and to build a new sovereign economy in the hands of the people.