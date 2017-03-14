Skip to Navigation

Join "Inside the Bolivarian Revolution" Delegation with VA

By Katrina Kozarek - Venezuelanalysis.com , March 14th 2017

Join Venezuelanalysis for our August 2017 delegation "Inside the Bolivarian Revolution" to learn firsthand about the achievements and challenges facing grassroots movements, the Venezuelan governmet and society at large. We will visit Afro-Venezuelan communities, meet with feminists and LGBTI organizers, share with students, farmers and people building communes to understand the complexities of Venezuela's current political and economic context. 

For more information, please contact us at:  editor@venezuelanalysis.com 