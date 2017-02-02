Skip to Navigation

Video: Gender and Sexuality

Venezuela's LGBTQ Movement Fights for Marriage Equality

By Katrina Kozarek – Venezuelanalysis.com , February 2nd 2017

VA's Katrina Kozarek covers the Venezuelan LGBTQ movement's historic struggle for marriage equality, which recently saw an important victory with the Supreme Court's recognition of a lesbian couple as the legal parents of a child.