Video: Social Movements

Land Occupation! Venezuelan Commune Negro Miguel Occupies Unproductive Ranch

By Katrina Kozarek – Venezuelanalysis.com , January 19th 2017

On January 4, 2017, the Venezuelan commune Negro Miguel in Lara state exercised its legal right to occupy an unproductive ranch belonging to the presumptive wife of ex-Socialist Party mayor and air force captain Luis Plazas. Find out how the communards are resisting national security forces and pushing forward their plans for the land in this video report.