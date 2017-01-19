Video: Social Movements
Land Occupation! Venezuelan Commune Negro Miguel Occupies Unproductive Ranch
On January 4, 2017, the Venezuelan commune Negro Miguel in Lara state exercised its legal right to occupy an unproductive ranch belonging to the presumptive wife of ex-Socialist Party mayor and air force captain Luis Plazas. Find out how the communards are resisting national security forces and pushing forward their plans for the land in this video report.
Latest
-
- 1 of 973
- ››
Jan 18th by Carla Gonzalez - telesur
Jan 12th by Katherine Castrillo & Rummie Quintero - VTACTUAL
Jan 12th by Lucas Koerner – Venezuelanalysis.com
Jan 9th by Ryan Mallett-Outtrim – VENEZUELANALYSIS.COM
Jan 9th by Ignacio Ramonet - AVN
-
- 1 of 666
- ››
Sep 13th
Mar 12th
-
- 1 of 25
- ››
-
- 1 of 41
- ››
Dec 23rd
-
- 1 of 31
- ››