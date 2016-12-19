Video: Economy
Is Venezuela's Currency Recall Really a Disaster?
On this week’s Q&A with VA, Venezuelanalsysis.com journalists Rachael Boothroyd Rojas and Ryan Mallett-Outtrim discuss the surprise withdrawal of the BsF100 note.
Dec 20th by Ryan Mallett-Outtrim
Dec 17th by Rachael Boothroyd Rojas and Pablo Kalaka
Dec 16th by TeleSUR English
Dec 14th by Ben Norton – FAIR
Community-Delivered Food, Clean Clinics, and Queue-Less Banks: A Glimpse into VA’s Week in VenezuelaDec 10th by Rachael Boothroyd-Rojas and Lucas Koerner – Venezuelanalysis.com
Sep 13th
Mar 12th
