Skip to Navigation

Video: Economy

Is Venezuela's Currency Recall Really a Disaster?

Send to friend Printer-friendly version

By Ryan Mallett-Outtrim and RACHAEL BOOTHROYD ROJAS, December 19th 2016

 

On this week’s Q&A with VA, Venezuelanalsysis.com journalists Rachael Boothroyd Rojas and Ryan Mallett-Outtrim discuss the surprise withdrawal of the BsF100 note.