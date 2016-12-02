Video: International
Venezuela Weekly News Review November 25: Venezuela Mourns Fidel Castro’s Passing
This week on the venezuelanalysis.com Venezuela Weekly New Review, Venezuela is mourning the passing of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, Caracas has finally secured an OPEC production reduction deal, and 11 military officials have been arrested in connection to an alleged massacre.
Community-Delivered Food, Clean Clinics, and Queue-Less Banks: A Glimpse into VA's Week in Venezuela
