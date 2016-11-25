Skip to Navigation

Venezuela Weekly News Review November 25: More Bad News for the Bolivar

By Ryan Mallett-Outtrim, November 25th 2016

This week on the venezuelanalysis.com Venezuela Weekly New Review, we talk about the suspension of dialogue between the MUD and government, a new media campaign seeking to unite Venezuelans, and the BsF taking yet another nosedive.

 