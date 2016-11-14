Video: International | Opposition
Venezuela Weekly News Review 9.11.16: Venezuela Reacts to Trump
This week on the Venezuela Weekly Review, we look at Venezuela's reaction to the election of Donald Trump, an injunction against the National Assembly, and some dismal poll numbers for the MUD. Plus, we check out Venezuela's book festival, FILVEN. Also, a special thanks to Ricardo Vaz for the great question on the effectiveness of the CLAPs. We hope the answer helps!
