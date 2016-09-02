Skip to Navigation

Massive Pro and Anti Government Demonstrations in Venezuela

By The Real News Network, September 2nd 2016

Massive opposition protests cannot change the fact that the National Electoral Council is under constitutional obligations that will prevent it from moving the recall referendum to this year, says journalist Jeanette Charles

Jeanette Charles is originally from Los Angeles, California and works with English language alternative media outlet Venezuela Analysis and is currently a student at the Bolivarian University of Venezuela in Caracas. She also works with US based Latin American solidarity organization, Witness for Peace.
 