Video: Politics
Massive Pro and Anti Government Demonstrations in Venezuela
Massive opposition protests cannot change the fact that the National Electoral Council is under constitutional obligations that will prevent it from moving the recall referendum to this year, says journalist Jeanette Charles
Jeanette Charles is originally from Los Angeles, California and works with English language alternative media outlet Venezuela Analysis and is currently a student at the Bolivarian University of Venezuela in Caracas. She also works with US based Latin American solidarity organization, Witness for Peace.
Dec 20th by Ryan Mallett-Outtrim
Dec 17th by Rachael Boothroyd Rojas and Pablo Kalaka
Dec 16th by TeleSUR English
Dec 14th by Ben Norton – FAIR
Community-Delivered Food, Clean Clinics, and Queue-Less Banks: A Glimpse into VA’s Week in VenezuelaDec 10th by Rachael Boothroyd-Rojas and Lucas Koerner – Venezuelanalysis.com
