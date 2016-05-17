Video: International
Protesters Heckle Father of Leopoldo Lopez in Spain
In this video, Leopoldo Lopez Gil, the father of jailed far-right Venezuelan politician Leopoldo Lopez Mendoza, is met with dozens of Spanish protesters outside a closed event organized by the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) in Asturias, Spain.
Chanting "murderer", the demonstrators reject the presence of the Venezuelan patrician figure, whose son was sentenced to 13 years for his role in leading 2014's violent opposition protests that resulted in the death of 43 people, the majority of whom state security personnel and passerby.
Organized by the group Tropa Marxista Asturias, the protesters condemn the decision of the conservative Spanish government of Mariano Rajoy to grant Spanish citizenship to Lopez Gil and his wife this past December.
