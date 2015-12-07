Skip to Navigation

Opposition Landslide in Venezuela - Maduro Accepts Results

By Greg Wilpert & Alejandro Velasco - The Real News, December 7th 2015

President Maduro accepts results, says counter-revolution has won; Opposition parties might win super-majority in National Assembly that could lead to removal of Maduro.

Greg Wilpert and Alejandro Velasco with host Paul Jay.