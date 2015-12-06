Video: Participation | Politics
Voices from the Street on the Eve of Venezuela's Legislative Elections
The opposition needs to win two thirds of the seats this Sunday in order to gain real power within the National Assembly. While the polls have been predicting that the opposition will win more votes than the PSUV, they also show that Chavismo is closing the gap on its rival fast. And with voters electing a representative for their particular legislative district, simply gaining more votes overall may not necessarily translate into more seats.
