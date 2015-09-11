Skip to Navigation

Video: Politics

Imaginary Lines - Venezuela-Colombia Border Crisis

By Michael Fox and Z.C. Dutka – TELESUR ENGLISH , September 11th 2015

In this week's program, host Michael Fox interviews independent journalist Z.C. Dutka from venezuelanalysis.com on what's behind President Nicolas Maduro's decision to close the border with Colombia and the international press uproar over the deportation of 1,000 Colombians. Also, the latest in the biased media campaign by Human Rights Watch against Ecuador, falsely claiming that environmental activists are being persecuted, and first-hand accounts by Colombians living in Venezuela.