4 Things To Know About The U.S. & Venezuela

By AJ+, March 24th 2015

Coup attempts, sanctions, accusations – the U.S. and Venezuela just can't seem to get along. And tensions have only gotten worse since the U.S. recently declared Venezuela an “extraordinary threat.” So why are both sides so frustrated?

