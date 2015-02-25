Skip to Navigation

Video: Bolivarian Project | International | Opposition

Why the CIA Won’t Give Up on Venezeula | Interview with Eva Golinger

By Abby Martin- Eva Golinger, February 25th 2015

 

Abby Martin of Breaking the Set speaks with author of the Chavez Code, Eva Golinger about the Western backed resistance groups in Venezuela and how there is a coup happening in real time.