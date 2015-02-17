Video: International | Media Watch | Opposition
Imaginary Lines - The Media War on Venezuela
Venezuela has been in the eye of a constant media storm. That storm is intensifying as a new opposition coup plot was thwarted last week. Eva Golinger is an attorney and author of The Chavez Code. In this episode of TeleSUR English's original program Imaginary Lines, host Chris Spannos interviews Eva about the media war on Venezuela.
