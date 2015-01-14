Video: International | Law and Justice | Media Watch | Opposition
Imitation and Copy: Venezuela Remembers Chile's Economic War
This video, produced by Venezuelan broadcaster ViVe, was aired in 2013- following the death of Hugo Chavez, at a time when the private economic began to escalate destabilizing techniques against the Bolivarian government in the face of the opposition’s electoral defeat. The short documentary compares similar tactics employed by the Chilean right-wing in the 1970’s to undermine Salvador Allende’s democratic socialism.
Since the time the video aired, corporate powers in Venezuela have stepped up their game to what president Nicolas Maduro has called a full-blown “economic war.” This week alone, as Venezuelans queue up for blocks to buy basic grocery items in a wave of the worst shortages of recent months, government officials seized a warehouse in Zulia state housing millions of tons of hoarded goods.
