Video: Economy
Venezuelan Government Seeks to Curb Speculation, Smuggling of Food Products
A report from teleSur's Rachael Boothroyd from Caracas on Venezuelan government markets that sell food at subsidized prices to the population. A recurring problem is the re-sale of such produce by speculators on the black market; in fact, an estimated 40% of food imports wind up in the hands of smugglers. The government is taking measures to address the problem.
