Video: Bolivarian Project | Labor and Workers' Control | Opposition
Protest, Crime, and Democracy in an Oil Economy- Edgar Lander on Reality Asserts Itself
In an interview illustrated with archival footage, Edgardo Lander, author and professor of social sciences at the Universidad Central de Venezuela in Caracas, continues to put Venezuela’s current unrest in context by reviewing modern history-moving now from the beginning of PDVSA to the anti-government protests of today. (Parts 6, 7, 8 & 9 of 9)
Part 6: The Need for a Post-Oil Economy
Part 7: Why Still So Much Crime?
Part 8: The Protests and Democracy
Part 9: Popular Democracy
Full transcript of interview at www.therealnews.com.
