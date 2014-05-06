Skip to Navigation

Video: Bolivarian Project | Labor and Workers' Control | Opposition

Protest, Crime, and Democracy in an Oil Economy- Edgar Lander on Reality Asserts Itself

By Edgar Lander- The Real News, May 6th 2014

In an interview illustrated with archival footage, Edgardo Lander, author and professor of social sciences at the Universidad Central de Venezuela in Caracas, continues to put Venezuela’s current unrest in context by reviewing modern history-moving now from the beginning of PDVSA to the anti-government protests of today. (Parts 6, 7, 8 & 9 of 9)


(Parts 1 & 2)

(Parts 3-5)

 Part 6: The Need for a Post-Oil Economy


 Part 7: Why Still So Much Crime?


Part 8: The Protests and Democracy


Part 9: Popular Democracy


Full transcript of interview at www.therealnews.com.