Video: Bolivarian Project
From 1908 to the Beginning of the Chavez Era- Edgar Lander on Reality Asserts Itself
In an interview illustrated with archival footage, Edgardo Lander, author and professor of social sciences at the Universidad Central de Venezuela in Caracas, continues to put Venezuela’s current unrest in context by reviewing modern history- moving now from 1908 towards the beginnings of what would become the Bolivarian Revolution. Parts 2, 3, 4 & 5 of 9.
(Parts 1 & 2**)
Part 2: From 1908 to 1973
Part 3: From 1973 to the Caracas Massacre
Part 4: The Beginning of the Chavez Era
**Note: The Real News Network accidentally published this chapter as "Part 2," so viewers may have already seen it.
Part 5: The Bolivarian Revolution
Full transcript of interview at www.therealnews.com.
