Video: Bolivarian Project | Politics
From Exile to Radicalization in Venezuela - Edgardo Lander on Reality Asserts Itself
In an interview with the Real News Network, Edgardo Lander, author and professor of social sciences at the Universidad Central de Venezuela in Caracas, puts Venezuela’s current unrest in context by reviewing modern history- starting with his upbringing as a child of political exiles in 1948. Parts 1 and 2 of 4.
Part 1: From Exile to Radicalization in Venezuela
Part 2: The Modern History of Venezuela
Full transcript of interview at www.therealnews.com.
Dec 20th by Ryan Mallett-Outtrim
Dec 17th by Rachael Boothroyd Rojas and Pablo Kalaka
Dec 16th by TeleSUR English
Dec 14th by Ben Norton – FAIR
Community-Delivered Food, Clean Clinics, and Queue-Less Banks: A Glimpse into VA's Week in Venezuela
Dec 10th by Rachael Boothroyd-Rojas and Lucas Koerner – Venezuelanalysis.com
Sep 13th
Mar 12th
