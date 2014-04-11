Skip to Navigation

Video: Bolivarian Project | Politics

From Exile to Radicalization in Venezuela - Edgardo Lander on Reality Asserts Itself

By Edgardo Lander- The Real News, April 11th 2014

In an interview with the Real News Network, Edgardo Lander, author and professor of social sciences at the Universidad Central de Venezuela in Caracas, puts Venezuela’s current unrest in context by reviewing modern history- starting with his upbringing as a child of political exiles in 1948. Parts 1 and 2 of 4.

 Part 1: From Exile to Radicalization in Venezuela

Part 2: The Modern History of Venezuela

 


