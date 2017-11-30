PSUV Mayoral Candidate Shot in Miranda

Bogota, November 29, 2017 (venezuelanalysis.com) – A mayoral candidate for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) is in a critical condition after being shot six times while driving his car Tuesday night.

According to press reports, Álvaro Ramón Hidalgo Ruda, who is PSUV candidate for the Andres Bello municipality in Miranda state, was driving home from a political event with Miranda Governor Hector Rodriguez when unidentified assailants opened fire on his car.

He was quickly taken to a nearby public hospital by colleagues where he was stabilized and treated for six gunshot wounds.

“Comrades, our candidate for the mayorship of Andres Bello, Ramon Hidalgo, has fallen victim to a terrible attack. At this moment he is being attended to by an excellent medical team. We ask God for his recovery,” tweeted the governor.

Socialist party politicians have long been the target of right-wing assassination attempts. However, comments made by Rodriguez following Tuesday’s incident suggest that the attack was a result of the country’s high levels of violent crime.

“We will never retreat from our will to fight crime,” he said on Twitter.

So far, no arrests have been made in relation to the attack.