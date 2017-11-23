Poll: 71% of Venezuelans Support December Mayoral Elections

Bogota, November 23, 2017 (venezuelanalysis.com) - A survey carried out by the independent pollster Hinterlaces has revealed that 71 percent of Venezuelans support the holding of mayoral elections on December 10.

The poll’s results are based on interviews carried out with 1580 Venezuelans between November 1-15 and were announced by Venezuelan journalist José Vicente Rangel on his weekly Televen programme Sunday.

In addition to finding broad support for upcoming mayoral elections, the poll also found that 77 percent of the Venezuelan population thinks that the main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD), is wrong to boycott the elections.

The MUD decided that it would not stand mayoral candidates after suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela in gubernatorial elections on October 15, though some smaller parties rebelled against the decision in order to put forward candidates in a significant number of municipalities.

According to the survey, 59 percent of Venezuelans also believe that the move to hold the two sets of elections this year has contributed to reaching a climate of “peace and stability” in the country, following four months of opposition-backed anti-government protests between April and July this year that led to at least 125 deaths.

On December 10, Venezuelans will vote to elect local mayors to the country’s 335 municipalities.