Argentina’s Hebe de Bonafini Delivers Message of Solidarity to Venezuela’s ANC

Puebla, Mexico, October 6, 2017 ( venezuelanalysis.com ) – One of Latin America’s most renowned social justice activists delivered a message of solidarity to Venezuela’s National Constituent Assembly (ANC) Thursday.

Argentine human rights activist Hebe de Bonafini praised the ANC, and called for a continuation of the legacy of the late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez.

“So, comrades, in this beautiful Constituent Assembly, we are young people with many years ahead. That is what we are,” said the 89 year old campaigner.

She continued, “We are very young, because we have a lot of desire and strength to fight, because we have to make a free Latin America.”

Bonafini is a founding member of the Association of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, a group of Argentine mothers whose children were disappeared under the country’s brutal military regime in the 1970s and early 80s.

An estimated 30,000 people were disappeared by the regime during its “dirty war” to root out political dissidents.

In her appearance before the ANC, Bonafini said “let us not abandon the fight for a single minute”.

“The fight begins every morning when we wake up, and never ends,” she said.

Bonafini is deeply respected in Venezuela, particularly among Chavistas. In 2007, under Chavez she was awarded the Order Heroines of Venezuela.