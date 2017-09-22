Venezuela’s Maduro Delivers Aid to Cuba

Puebla, Mexico, September 22, 2017 ( venezuelanalysis.com ) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Cuba Friday to deliver aid to the disaster striken nation.

“We are here offering our hand of solidarity to the people [of Cuba], who have suffered from the devastating Hurricane Irma,” Maduro said.

Earlier this month Cuba was hard hit by Hurricane Irma, which tore through homes and damaged public infrastructure. Roads were destroyed, and agriculture devastated. At least 10 people have been confirmed dead.

Venezuela was among the first countries to pledge aid to Cuba, along with Bolivia, Vietnam, Suriname, Panama and Russia.

“Venezuela and Cuba are twin peoples in solidarity, in the dream of a better world and in the example of the liberator Simon Bolivar, the [Cuban independence] hero Jose Marti and the comandantes Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez,” Maduro said.

He and his wife, Cilia Flores, personally delivered aid packages to victims, and were met in Havana by Cuban President Raul Castro.

One of the worst storms to hit the Caribbean in years, Hurricane Irma killed at least 28 people across the region in early September. Cuba itself has deployed 771 medical workers across the Caribbean to aid recovery efforts.