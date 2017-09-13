CNE Fixes Date for October Regional Elections

Bogota, September 13 2017 (venezuelanalysis.com) - Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) has set Sunday October 15 as the date for the country’s upcoming regional elections.

The state body made the announcement on its website, following three weeks of speculation over when the long-awaited elections for state governors would take place.

In the statement, the CNE also explained that the designated window for election campaigning will begin on September 23 and last until October 12, after which all official canvassing and promotional work must end.

Just over 18 million 94 thousand voters will be able to participate in the elections to choose state governors across Venezuela’s twenty-three states, with the exception of voters in the Capital District who choose a federal mayor instead of a governor. The CNE said it will use electoral lists from July 2017 to decide voter eligibility for the upcoming gubernatorial elections.

Regional elections were meant to take place at the end of 2016, however, the CNE temporarily suspended the vote, citing time-constraints following an attempted presidential recall initiative by the country’s opposition.

Earlier in June, the state electoral body set the regional elections for December 10, but the date was brought forward at the petition of delegates to the National Constituent Assembly (ANC). Representatives were elected to the ANC in elections on July 30 to rewrite the country’s constitution.

Over the next few weeks the CNE said it plans to carry out a series of audits on voting machines, electoral lists, as well as electoral technology and infrastructure in preparation for October 15.