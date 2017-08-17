News: Law and Justice
Venezuela’s ANC Orders End to Military Trials for Protesters
Puebla, Mexico, August 17, 2017 (venezuelanalysis.com) – Venezuela will end the use of military trials for anti-government protesters, the country’s national constituent assembly (ANC) said Tuesday.
ANC head Delcy Rodriguez said the move will include all current cases, which will be moved to civilian courts. According to Rodriguez, the decision was made after the ANC received a request from President Nicolas Maduro.
“President Nicolas Maduro has based his request to the ANC in order to guarantee the peace and tranquillity of the Republic,” Rodriguez said.
Elected in July, the ANC has the power to propose broad legal reforms, including amendments to the constitution pending a referendum. However, Rodriguez said the proposal to end military trials for protesters will be passed through the truth commission, allowing it to come into force without further approval.
“We will ensure immediate execution to this request by implementing it through the truth commission,” she said.
The use of military tribunals against protesters has long been deeply controversial in Venezuela, with the opposition arguing they lack transparency. Supporters have argued Venezuela’s civilian judicial system is already buckling under a backlog of cases, and lacks the resources to quickly prosecute the hundreds of anti-government demonstrators accused of violent – sometimes deadly – crimes.
According to the opposition-aligned prison monitor Foro Penal, at least 655 “political prisoners” have faced military trials in recent months.
Condemning the use of these tribunals against protesters as “unorthodox”, Rodriguez blamed ousted attorney general Luisa Ortega for the proliferation of military trials for civilians.
She accused Ortega of “inaction and inactivity”, forcing authorities to resort to military trials. Ortega has criticised the use of military trials, and accused security forces of using excessive force against demonstrators.
Along with being blamed for the military trials, Ortega has also been accused of being soft on protesters, who have been accused of killing as many as 32 people since April. A total of around 5000 people have been arrested since the unrest began, according to a disputed United Nations report. On Tuesday, one prominent detainee was released on bail. Protester and violinist Wuilly Arteaga was released after three weeks in custody. A symbol of the opposition protests, Arteaga was detained on July 27 after joining a protest that turned violent.
Published on Aug 17th 2017 at 3.36pm
