Venezuela Shocked by Graphic Footage of Alleged Mortar Killing
Puebla, Mexico, July 19, 2017 (venezuelanalysis.com) – Venezuelan authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the death of a man allegedly killed by opposition protesters.
The prosecution has identified the man as Hector Anuel, who was allegedly attacked by a group of opposition protesters in Anzoategui state on Tuesday.
Anuel’s death sparked a social media outrage, after footage went viral that seemed to show his charred corpse being beaten by opposition protesters.
The footage contained graphic content, and has not been independently verified by Venezuelanalysis.
According to news outlet La Tabla, Anuel was killed after being hit by a home-made mortar, commonly used by opposition protesters. The shot itself was allegedly caught on camera.
La Tabla reported Anuel was burned, before being pummelled with stones and other debris. Local opposition media have reported Anuel was a government supporter, with some accusing him of involvement with armed groups.
In the footage alleged to show his death, Anuel appeared unarmed.
If true, Anuel would be at least the 11th government supporter killed amid the latest wave of political unrest in Venezuela. The death toll of the unrest since April is now at 105, according to data compiled by venezuelanalysis.com. This includes 39 presumed opposition supporters, six members of state security forces, and 29 bystanders of no clear political affiliation. At least 28 of these deaths have been attributed to the actions of opposition groups, while 13 are suspected to have been caused by state security forces.
Published on Jul 19th 2017 at 11.40am
