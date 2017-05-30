News: International
Honduran Diplomat Fired over Gaff: “More Bloodshed” Is “Crucial” in Venezuela
Caracas, May 30, 2017 (venezuelanalysis.com) – Honduras’ charge d’affaires in Belize has been fired over a “grave error” in an official communiqué on Venezuela, the Central American country’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed.
Carlos Villanueva was “dismissed” from his post after he sent a transcribed copy of the Honduran president’s “official assessment” on the situation in Venezuela to all of the diplomatic missions in Belize. The document was missing a key word included in the president's original remarks.
“It is crucial more bloodshed, to provide humanitarian support for the Venezuelan people and to restore the democratic order,” reads the botched communiqué emitted on Thursday.
An alleged copy of the erroneous statement circulated by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez (@DrodriguezVen)
On Sunday, Tegucigalpa issued a corrected version of the statement, affirming, “It is crucial to avoid more bloodshed, to provide humanitarian aid to the Venezuelan people, and to restore the democratic order.”
“The text was transcribed, omitting a word that totally changes the meaning of our government’s position. In this sense, we have taken the decision to separate the official from his post,” stated Honduran Foreign Minister Maria Dolores Agüero.
The bungled statement was met with a fiery rebuke from Caracas.
“Venezuela emphatically protests Honduras’ communiqué to all the [diplomatic] missions in Belize calling for more bloodshed,” declared Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez via Twitter on Saturday.
“This communiqué evidences a macabre plan to justify intervention in Venezuela. It’s a scandal in diplomatic relations,” she added.
The gaff comes in the lead-up to the Organization of American States (OAS) Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Washington this Wednesday, which will discuss the ongoing standoff in Venezuela.
On Monday, Agüero confirmed her country’s attendance of the meeting, reiterating Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez’s calls last week for “free elections” as a “solution to the crisis”, despite Caracas’ announcement of regional elections for December 10.
Rodriguez, for her part, has accused the OAS of “not only” failing to condemn anti-government violence in Venezuela “but also promoting and encouraging [opposition] leaders to not dialogue and keep up their crimes”.
Last month, Venezuela announced that it would be pulling out of the regional body, citing concerns over OAS General Secretary Luis Almagro’s “bias” towards the country’s opposition.
Sixty-eight people have been killed since opposition protests bent on ousting the Maduro government began in early April.
Published on May 30th 2017 at 10.52am
