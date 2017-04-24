News: Opposition
Local Venezuelan Socialist Party Leader Assassinated in Miranda State
Caracas, April 24, 2017 (venezuelanalysis.com) – Venezuelan Authorities are investigating the assassination of a local United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) leader in Miranda state.
Jacqueline Josefina Ortega, 48, was murdered in her home in Santa Lucia on Saturday by four unidentified men armed with handguns, who reportedly arrived on motorcycles.
Nicknamed “La Negrita”, Ortega was a territorial leader in the PSUV’s Miranda branch as well as a member of her local communal council. She also coordinated the activities of the Local Production and Distribution Committee (CLAP) in her neighborhood.
The murder comes just five days after Ortega’s son, Waltter Ali Ortega (32), was shot dead near his residence. Authorities are investigating any possible links between the killings.
Published on Apr 24th 2017 at 10.31pm
